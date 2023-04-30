SPRING LAKE — Ludington junior varsity baseball dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Spring Lake on Friday, in Spring Lake, 3-1 and 13-3.
In the 3-1 first game loss, Aris Knoll took the loss. Knoll was 1-for-3 with one RBI, Brian Dickenson was 1-for-3, as was Noah Dillehay.
In the nightcap, Ludington (5-4-1, 0-2 WMC Lakes) struggled to score and struggled defensively, giving up 13 runs in the 13-3 loss.
Thomas Weinert took the loss from the pitching mound, but was 1-for-1 from the plate. Knoll was 1-for-2 with a single and one RBI.