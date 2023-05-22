SCOTTVILLE — The Ludington's junior varsity softball team played Mason County Central in Scottville on Monday, dropping the Pink Out Game, 17-2.
Central hosted the Pink Out JV/Varsity doubleheader to benefit eighth-grader Aubrianne Bailey, daughter of Amanda Franklin and Craig Bailey, as well as the family of Thomas and Jennifer Behmlander.
Ludington's Olivia Parsons started in the pitching circle, throwing two innings and striking out five, walking four and allowing four hits. Hailey Lundberg relieved Parsons, pitching 1 1/3 innings, walking siven, striking out two and allowing three hits.
Offensively for the Orioles, Eva Flores, Maddie Enbody, Olivia Parsons and Shebi Grabe were all 1-for-2 at the plate and Parsons had an RBI.