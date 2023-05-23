WHITEHALL — Wrapping up the junior varsity season by traveling to Whitehall, the Ludington softball team fell short in both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday, 17-2 and 18-9.
Ludington's Olivia Parsons started in the pitching circle in game one, throwing two innings, walking five, allowing 10 hits and striking out three.
Eva Flores gave the Orioles a boost offensively, with a 2-for-2 performance and a double. Lilliana Wicks and Maddie Enbody was 1-for-1, Madelyn Kenyon was 1-for-2 and Hailey Lundberg and Enbody each had an RBI.
Flores started the late game in the circle and pitched three innings, walking 11, allowing four hits and striking out six. Lundberg relieved in the last inning, striking out two, walking one and giving up four hits.
Parsons was hot at the bat in the second game, turning in a 3-for-3 plate performance, with a double and three RBIs. Izzy Rameriz was 2-for-2 and Emma Eaton was 1-for-1. Enbody added two hits and Flores, Lundberg, Madelyn Kenyon and Diana Gallegos each had a hit. Collecting RBIs were Lundberg, Flores, Kenyon, Gallegos and Shelbi Grabe.