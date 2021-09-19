SCOTTVILLE — The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team won three matches in pool play on Saturday at the Mason County Central Invite, but fell short to Hart in bracket play, 18-25, 16-25.
In pool play, the Orioles defeated Mason County Central, 25-22, 26-24; Manistee Catholic 25-14, 25-16; and, Brethren, 25-23, 25-17.
Mya Bryant and Melena Eaton led the team in serving with 88 percent and 87 percent, respectively. Jennah Skiba had 14 aces and Elianna Jeruzal had nine. Skiba added 14 kills, while Eaton had 11. Jeruzal led in assists with 28 and digs with 10.