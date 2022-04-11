Ludington's junior varsity baseball team got off to a great start of the season with a doubleheader win against Howard City Tri-County, 14-4 and 8-0, Monday at Oriole Field in Ludington.
In game one, Gavin Henion pitched four innings, gave up one hit and four runs and struck out four.
The Oriole bats rapped out five hits as Andre Walden was 1-for-2 with a single and a walk and reached base on an error. Also contributing with hits were Caleb Benz, Robbie Killips, Keen Patterson and Henion.
In game two, Killips got the win on the mound, throwing three innings, giving up two hits, no runs and struck out five. Benz relieved and threw two innings, striking out five while giving up one hit, but no runs.
Ludington combined for four hits off the bats of Ryan Kandalec and Andre Walden. Kandalec and Walden were both 2-for-3 and scored twice. Henion reached on a walk and scored a run, and Thomas Weinert drew three walks and scored twice.