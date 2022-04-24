The Ludington junior varsity baseball team hosted a tournament on Saturday, winning game one, 7-4, in extra innings, but losing a close game two, 5-4, after a good start.
Ludington defeated Hesperia in game one, 7-4, as Caleb Benz pitched three innings, striking out two and walking none. Ryan Kandelac came on in relief and pitched four innings, striking out nine and walking two.
Kandalec was 2-for-4 at the plate. Teammate Andre Walden was also 2-for-4 with two singles and scored a run. Keen Patterson was 2-for-4 with two singles and two runs scored and Gavin Henion was 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
Thomas Weinert was the starting pitcher for game two, throwing three innings, striking out five and walking two. Andre Walden closed the game, pitching three innings, striking out three and walking one.
Gavin Henion and Jordan Currier were both 1-for-3 at the plate.