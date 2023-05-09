The Ludington junior varsity baseball team swept a doubleheader against Fremont Tuesday night at Oriole Field.
It won the first game, 9-0, with starting pitcher Aris Knoll throwing a no-hitter. He struck out eight and only threw 77 pitches. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Ludington's offense scratched six runs across in the fifth inning. Gavin Henion went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Brian Dickinson went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
The second game was much of the same, with Ludington winning 8-1. Caleb Benz was on the mound, and he had a strong start with six innings pitched, allowing just one run on two hits. He struck out five.
The big inning played a huge role once again, as Ludington scored five runs in the second inning to pull away early. Benz, Thomas Weinert and Cooper Holmes each drove in runs in the frame. Jordan Currier went 1-for-2 with a double in this one while Dickinson went 1-for-1 with a single.
With the win, Ludington improved to 9-6-1 overall and 4-2 in conference play. It'll play in the Whitehall Invite this Saturday. The tournament begins at 9 a.m.