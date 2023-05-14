WHITEHALL — The Ludington junior varsity baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by Whitehall on Saturday at the Whitehall Invite, 4-2 and 15-8.
The first game was tied at two in the top of the fourth inning, when Whitehall scored on a two-run single in a 1-0 count.
Thomas Weinert took the loss on the mound. Cooper Holmes and Brian Dickinson each went 1-for-3 at the plate with a single apiece.
The second game went much worse for the Orioles. Their pitching staff issued 11 free passes in the first two innings alone, as well as six runs in the first inning.
Dickinson took the loss on the mound in the second game, and also went 2-for-3 with a single and a double at the plate.
The Orioles are now 9-8-1 overall this season and 4-2 in conference play.