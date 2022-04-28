MUSKEGON — Ludington's junior varsity baseball traveled to Western Michigan Christian on Thursday and while the slow start in game one resulted in a 4-4 tie in five innings, game two was a different story as the Orioles won in three innings, 15-0.
The starting pitcher in game one was Robby Killips, pitching 1 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. Thomas Weinert then came in relief, pitching 2 1/3 innings, striking out three. The closing pitcher was Caleb Benz, pitching one inning and striking out one.
Weinert was 2-for-3 with two singles and scored two runs. Ryan Kandalec was 1-for-3 with a single and scored a run. Robby Killips was 1-for-3 with a double.
In game two, Andre Walden pitched two innings, walking one and striking out four.
At the plate, Gavin Henion was 1-for-1 with a single and two walks. Kandalec and Killips were 2-for-2. Kandalec had a single and a double and Killips had two doubles. Jordan Currier and Mason Conger was 2-for-3 with two singles each.