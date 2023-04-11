Five timely hits in the fourth inning allowed Ludington's junior varsity baseball team to defeat Oakridge, 9-1, in the opening West Michigan Conference game of the season and the team recorded a tie in the second game on Tuesday at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The winning pitcher in game one was Aris Knoll, giving up one run on three hits while striking out seven.
The JV Orioles' offense in the big fourth inning was led by Thomas Weinert, Brody Kaminski, Cooper Holmes and Caleb Benz, all responsible for driving in runs in the inning.
In game two, Kaminski pitched for the Orioles, recording six strikeouts in six innings pitched. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.