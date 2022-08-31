Leading 42-12 at halftime, the Ludington junior varsity football team had lots of scoring opportunities and sealed the game with a 54-34 win over Shelby on Wednesday night at Oriole Field.
Cameron Gunsell, Ethan Tenney, Jonah Peterson and Max Flannery all scored for the Orioles. Gunsell gained 173 yards on 11 carries.
Defensively, Leland Carmona led the Orioles with seven tackles, Cameron Gunsell added six tackles and Collin Sheldon, Jeron Hathaway and Cooper Holmes all had five tackles. Freshman Noah Johnson had an exciting interception late in the game.
The JV football team plays next at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, when it hosts Fremont at Oriole Field.