SCOTTVILLE — Ludington's junior varsity football team traveled just a few minutes down U.S. 10 to take on the Spartans of Mason County Central in a final junior varsity football game this season and came away victorious, 28-6.
The Orioles were up 14-6 at halftime on the way to the win. According to Ludington JV coach Rich Kirby, "It was a tough, physical game played on a sloppy, muddy field. Scottville played hard."
The rain the area has had for several days on end certainly did not help field conditions.
Kirby cited the performance of Cameron Gunsell, playing both sides of the ball and he gave praise to Max Flannery for his play in the game. Kirby also mentioned the outstanding play of the linebackers Jeron Hathaway, Connor Such and Cooper Holmes.
The Orioles finish the 2022 season with an overall record of 5-4.