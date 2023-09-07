FREMONT — Down by a score of 8-6 at halftime, the Ludington junior varsity football team scored 20 unanswered points in Fremont on Thursday to win 26-8.
The Orioles won the turnover battle in the second half and had four interceptions on the night. Taj Williams had two interceptions and Calvin Moser and Brady Jones each had one.
Williams had 96 yards rushing on 10 carries and Messiah Hines had 108 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, Collin Shelton had eight tackles, Eric Chaney and Dario Lopez had seven each and Cooper Holmes and Ethan Tenney had six tackles apiece.