Ludington junior varsity soccer defeated Fremont, 3-0, Friday at Oriole Field Ludington.
Grace Shamel scored a pair of goals for the Orioles and Kylie Hatch netted a goal. Shamel assisted on Hatch's goal. Goalkeeper Grace Ashley earned a shutout.
Updated: April 30, 2022 @ 2:03 am
