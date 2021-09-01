WHITEHALL — Ludington's junior varsity boys soccer team produced an 8-0 win over Whitehall with outstanding team effort.
Defensive standouts were Braden Feyers, Jonah Sweet, Gavin Henion, Miles Clark and Gavin Smith.
On offense, Noah Lowman, Jose Flores and Keen Patterson each scored two goals each with Alex Smith and Jonah Peterson each scoring one. Assisting on goals were Ryan Kandelac three assists and Smith with one assist.
Caleb Sheldon was credited with the shutout in goal.
Ludington's JV soccer plays at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Western Michigan Christian.