The Ludington boys junior varsity soccer team played a doubleheader at Oriole Field in Ludington on Saturday, splitting the two matches.
The Orioles dropped the first match to Fruitport, 1-0, on a goal that found the net in the final 15 seconds of the game.
Ludington JVs rebounded in the second match of the day, defeating Coopersville, 5-1.
Xaine Smith scored twice on the day for the Orioles and Landon Ruboyianes, Steele Stowe and JT Keith each contributed with a goal. Assists recorded for the Orioles came from Stowe with three, Austin Reed and Ethan Sweet. Karson Knowles was the goalkeeper and made several saves in the matches, according to JV coach Andy Hamilton.
Additionally, Coopersville defeated Shelby, 2-1 and Shelby defeated Fruitport, 1-0, in the invitational.