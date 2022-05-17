NEWAYGO — Ludington's junior varsity softball team was on the road to Newaygo on Tuesday, dropping game one, 10-9, and recording a tie in the second game, 12-12.
Sam Hanson took the loss in game one, pitching six innings, walking three, striking out nine and allowing eight hits.
Maddie Enbody was 1-for-2 at the plate, and Keely Bowman had a triple.
Jada Cole started pitching in game two and threw the first three innings, walking seven, striking out three and allowing three hits. Sam Hanson came in relief in the last inning and struck out one and gave up two hits.
Rylee Hardenburgh was 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Taesyah Hendricks was 2-for-2 with a walk. Sam Zwick, Enbody and Mya Bryant were each 2-for-3. Enbody had a walk and two RBIs and Bryant had a double and an RBI.