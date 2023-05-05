The Ludington junior varsity softball team played host to Cadillac at Oriole Field on Friday, dropping both ends of the doubleheader, 18-5 and 18-17.
Hailey Lundberg took the loss, pitching 1/3 of an inning, walking eight and allowing three hits. Madelyn Kenyon relieved, pitching 3 2/3 innings, walking two, striking out five and giving up five hits.
Shelby Grabe was 1-for-2 from the plate, Lundberg was 1-for-3 and Isabel Rameriz had two RBIs, while Madelyn Kenyon and Maddie Enbody each had an RBI.
In game two, Kenyon took the loss as she came in relief of Olivia Parsons, who pitched 3 1/3 innings, walking nine, striking out two and allowed three hits. Kenyon walked one and gave up three hits.
Kenyon was 2-for-2 with an RBI and was hit by the pitch twice. Lundberg was 2-for-4 and Enbody was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and was hit by the pitch. Rameriz had an RBI, as did Olivia Parsons, who also walked twice and Maddie Kanitz had two RBIs.