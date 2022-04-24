The Ludington junior varsity softball team played host for a softball tournament on Saturday at Oriole Field, losing to Hesperia in game one, 9-4, and to Benzie Central, 15-0, in game two.
Sam Hanson was the losing pitcher in game one, giving up seven hits, striking out three and walking two.
Offensively, the Orioles had several players with hits. Sabrina Ramirez and Maddie Enbody were each 2-for-3. Sam Hanson was 1-for-2. Emma Eaton was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Mya Bryant was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Taesyah Hendricks was 1-for-3, and Rylee Hardenburgh had an RBI.
In game two, Maddie Enbody was 1-for-2 and Mya Bryant was 1-for-1.