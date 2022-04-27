HESPERIA — Ludington junior varsity softball traveled to Hesperia on Wednesday and split a doubleheader, winning game one, 18-5, but dropped game two, 18-8.
In game one, Sabrina Ramirez earned the win by pitching 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, walking five and striking out one. Hailey Lundberg pitched in relief, throwing 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits, striking out one and walking four.
Offensively, the Orioles were led by Ramirez who was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a double. Emma Eaton went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Rylee Hardenburgh was also 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Maddie Enbody added a double.
Lundberg was the losing pitcher in game two, pitching one inning, striking out one and walking six. Jada Cole pitched an inning, walking four and giving up six hits. Ramirez returned to close the game and gave up two hits.
Sam Smeltzer was 2-for-2 in game two and Hardenburgh was 1-for-1 with an RBI.