BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington junior varsity softball team traveled to Big Rapids on Tuesday and split a doubleheader, winning game one, 17-16, before dropping the nightcap, 19-4.
Taking the mound for Ludington was Sam Hanson, pitching 2 2/3 innings, walking five, striking out three while allowing seven hits. Jada Cole relieved Hanson to finish the game.
Ludington was led offensively by Rylee Hardenburgh who was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Hanson was 3-for-4 and had three RBIs, Emma Eaton was 3-for-3 and Diana Galloges was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Cole pitched game two and took the loss, being relieved by Hailey Lundberg and Julia Gilchrist.
Offensively, Sam Zwick was 2-for-2 for the Spartans.