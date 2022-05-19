Ludington JV softball played at Oriole Field on Thursday and split a doubleheader with Hart, winning the first game, 15-14, and dropping the second, 18-7.
Sam Hanson recorded the win in game one, pitching four innings, walking seven, striking out three and giving up five hits.
Sam Zwick was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two home runs. The Orioles were down by six runs and came back in the bottom of the last inning with a game winning triple by Zwick.
Rylee Hardenburgh was 2-for-3 with a home run, Sam Smeltzer was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Jada Cole was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Emma Eaton had a triple and two RBIs.
Cole took the loss in game two as the Orioles lost 18-7.
Hanson hit a triple and Diana Galloges had a double to highlight the hitting in game two.