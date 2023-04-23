Ludington softball hosted a junior varsity invitational at Oriole Field on Saturday and split the two games they played, dropping game one to Hart, 19-1, and defeating Fremont, 13-10.
Olivia Parsons started in the circle, pitching three innings, walking eight and allowing six hits and was tagged for the loss.
Offensively, Emma Eaton was 1-for-2 and Hailey Lundberg had a hit that scored the lone run.
In game two, Lundberg got the win, pitching three innings, walking 12, striking out six and giving up two hits.
The Orioles' bats were a little more alive in game two as Parsons was 1-for-1 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs. Lillianana Wicks was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, Maddie Enbody was also 1-for-2 with a double and Emma Eaton was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
The Ludington JV softball team plays again on May 2, traveling to Whitehall for a 4 p.m. start.