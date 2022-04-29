TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington's junior varsity softball traveled to Traverse City West and split a pair of softball games on Friday, winning game one 7-0 and dropping the second, 10-7.
Sam Hanson was the winning pitcher for Ludington, pitching five innings while allowing four hits, three walks and struck out eight.
Offensive power was supplied by Sabrina Ramirez who was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Keeley Bowman was 1-for-2 at the plate, rapping out a double and a RBI.
Game two was a different tale, as Ludington dropped the game 10-7. Jada Cole was the losing pitcher, pitching 1 2/3 innings while walking three and giving up seven hits. Sam Hanson relieved and pitched 1 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out four.
At the plate in game two, Maddie Enbody and Jada Cole both went 2-for-2 and Enbody had an RBI. Mya Bryant went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.