The Ludington junior varsity softball team won both games of a doubleheader Thursday against Shelby at Oriole Field, 21-13 and 16-4.
In the first game, Ludington trailed, 9-6, after three innings. Its offense exploded in the fourth inning and ended up winning in convincing fashion.
Madelyn Kenyon started on the mound and pitched two innings, walking four and striking out one. Eva Flores finished the game and walked five and struck out two.
Emma Eaton was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs. Olivia Parsons was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and three RBIs.
In the second game, Parsons pitched all four innings and struck out four batters while walking seven.
Maddie Enbody went 2-for-3, and Parsons went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Maddie Kanitz was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, and three RBIs.