SCOTTVILLE — The Ludington junior varsity softball team played in Scottville to wrap up the season on Thursday and came home with a sweep of the Spartans, 16-0 and 25-17.
Sam Hanson was the winning pitcher in game one, throwing a one-hitter, walking two and striking out three.
The Oriole bats were hot throughout the games as all nine in the line-up contributed to the win. Keely Bowman was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Maddie Enbody was 1-for-1 with an RBI, Sam Hanson was 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Rylee Hardenburgh, Mya Bryant, Emma Eaton, Hailey Lundberg and Taesyah Hendridcks each were 2-for-3. Zwick, Bryant and Eaton each had two RBIs, Lundberg added an RBI and Hardenburgh was 2-for-4 with a triple.
In game two, the Orioles won, but the score was much closer at 25-17.
Jada Cole got the win when she pitched 1 1/3 innings, walked five, struck out two and gave up three hits. Hardenburgh came in relief, pitching 1 2/3 innings, allowing four walks and four hits. Hanson finished the game, throwing one and a third innings and walking two, striking out four and allowing five hits.
Smeltzer was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk, Hanson was also 3-for-3 and had three RBIs and a double. Bella Thibodeaux was 2-for-2 and Diana Galloges and Jada Cole were each 1-for-1. Cole also had an RBI and a double. Hardenburgh and Zwick were 2-for-3 and Hardenburgh had an RBI. Rylie Latrell was one for two with an RBI and Mya Bryant was three for four with five RBIs.
According to Ludington JV coach Maggie Bates, "It is always a sad day when your season comes to an end, but knowing and seeing how far they came from day one until now always puts a smile on my face."