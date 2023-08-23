BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington junior varsity tennis team traveled to Big Rapids on a hot and sticky Wednesday and were handed a 5-3 loss in a dual match with the Cardinals.
Flight winners were Ben Coleman at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-2, Logan Hill and Nolan Jorissen at No. 3 doubles, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4, and Teddy Heckman and Ethan Herald at No. 4 doubles, 2-6, 6-1, 10-6.
No. 1 singles, Hudson King and No. 2 singles, Ryder Saya lost close matches to Big Rapids.
Winning in exhibition was Luke James and Luke Kwietniewski by a score of 8-1.