Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team hosted a quad meet on Thursday, defeating Whitehall, 25-19, 25-18; losing to Big Rapids, 24-26, 15-25; and dropping a match to Fremont, 12-25, 19-25, in Hawley Gymnasium.
Elianna Jeruzal served two aces to go with five kills, 15 assists and nine digs. Melena Eaton served 85 percent with four aces, six kills and five digs. Mia Voss also served 85 percent with five aces, to go with five kills, two assists and a block. Mya Bryant served 90 percent with four aces to go with two assists and a dig. Jennah Skiba served 75 percent with an ace to go with seven kills and three assists.