Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team beat Orchard View in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21. Top players for the Orioles included Elianna Jeruzal with four aces, two kills, and six assists; Mia Voss with four kills; Mya Bryant with two aces, one assist, and one dig; Jennah Skiba with three aces and five kills.

