Ludington's junior varsity volleyball hosted a tourney in Ludington on Saturday and split its matches in pool play, beating Hesperia 25-13, 25-16, 25-13, and losing a close match to Pine River 20-25, 21-25, 17-25.
Ludington then went on to defeat Mason County Central in bracket play, 25-18, 27-25, and then succumbed to Hart in three games in the semifinals, 22-25, 25-15, 12-25.
Individual stats leaders on the day were Samantha Zwick with 12 aces and 37 digs; Elianna Jeruzal with 13 aces, 21 assists, 20 kills and 16 digs; Madelyn Kenyon with 15 aces, 29 assists, eight kills, eight digs and three blocks; and Jaelyn Laird with nine aces, 26 kills, eight blocks and 19 digs.