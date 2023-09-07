PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team went 2-1 at the Ludington Quad on Thursday at Ludington Elementary School.
The Orioles lost to Fremont, 15-25 and 21-15; and beat Big Rapids, 25-12 and 25-21; as well as Whitehall, 25-21, 18-25, and 15-9.
The Orioles will be at Oakridge on Tuesday.
Madelyn Kenyon had 11 aces, 13 digs, 19 assists and five kills. Carly Moffitt had five aces, nine digs, 15 assists, nine kills and three blocks. Maddie Lynn had three aces, 19 digs, one assist, three kills, and five blocks. Lastly, Alex Bousson had five aces, 19 digs, one assist, 10 kills, and a block.