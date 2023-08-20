The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team hosted the Ludington JV Invite on Saturday, finishing in second place.
The Orioles went undefeated in pool play, beating Hesperia, 25-5, 25-5, and LeRoy Pine River, 25-13, 25-18. In the semifinals they beat Reed City, 25-20, 25-19.
However, they would fall to Hart in the finals.
The Orioles will play in the Reed City Quad on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Saviera Moser and Madelyn Kenyon led the Orioles with eight aces apiece. Moser added 29 digs to lead Ludington with eight kills. Kenyon had 18 digs, a team-most 30 assists and 11 kills. Maddie Lynn had five aces, 22 digs, 12 kills and two blocks. Alex Bousson had two aces, 17 digs, nine kills and two blocks.