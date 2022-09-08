FREMONT — Ludington's junior varsitiy volleyball team traveled to Fremont on Thursday to compete in a quadrangular meet and went 1-2 on the night.
The Orioles lost to Big Rapids, 25-22, 22-25, 13-15, and to Fremont, 25-21, 15-25, 9-15. Ludington defeated Whitehall, 25-17, 25-8.
Leading the Orioles were Eliana Jeruzal with seven aces, 17 assists, nine kills and 10 digs while Samantha Zwick had three aces, three assists, one kill and 15 digs. Jaelyn Laird contributed with four aces, 11 kills, five blocks and seven digs and Kylee Johnson added four kills and eight digs.