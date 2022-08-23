FRUITPORT — The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team lost in two sets at the Fruitport Volleyball triangular on Tuesday with scores of 24-26, 16-25, and then bounced back to defeat Ravenna, 25-20, 25-15, to earn the split on the day.
Individual stats highlights for the triangular are Madelyn Kenyon with eight aces and 10 assists; Jaelyn Laird with six aces, 12 kills and 17 digs; Elianna Jeruzal with six aces, eight kills, four assists and five digs; and, Kylee Johnson with five kills and eight digs.