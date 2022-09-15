GRANT — Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team traveled to Grant on Thursday, played some very close sets, but lost to the home team in four sets, 21-25, 22-25, 27-25, 24-26.
Jaelyn Laird led the team in kills with 16, added two blocks, three aces and five digs. Madelyn Kenyon had 13 assists, three aces, four kills and one block. Elianna Jeruzal led in digs, with eight, added 10 assists, 10 kills and four aces, while Kaitlyn Nickelson had four digs and two kills to go along with an ace and an assist.