NEWAYGO — The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team rallied from a tough round-robin to score the Newaygo championship Saturday.
The Orioles came out of pool play in third place to move on to the semifinals where it went in to another gear, beating Lakeview 25-14, 25-13, to move on to the finals. Ludington defeated Hesperia 25-11, 25-22, to win the championship.
Leaders for the Orioles in aces were Mia Voss (18), Jennah Skiba (12) and Elianna Jeruzal (11); in kills, Skiba (25), Jeruzal (14) and Voss (14); Jeruzal with 36 assists; Skiba and Voss with three blocks; and in digs, Jeruzal with 14 and Melena Eaton with 13.