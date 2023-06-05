Ludington Lakestride races will return for its 42nd year on June 10 with the one mile Family Fun Run, the 5K, 10K, and half-marathon.
The Family Fun Run, sponsored by Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, begins June 9 at 6 p.m. About 100 people have already signed up, but racers can still sign up for the race for free at the ludingtonlakestride.com, though it is not required.
“It just helps us with numbers,” race director Alisha Christensen said.
Anybody who wants to participate in the fun run can just show up the at the west end of Ludington Avenue, grab a race packet, and start running. The route goes down Loomis and William streets by the city marina and back.
Packet pick-up is from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Stearns Park for Saturday’s big runs. Participants should look for a white tent.
The packets include a bib and a shirt. Should participants not be able to pick up their packets Friday evening, they can still grab it before the races on Saturday from 6-8 a.m.
The races on Saturday begin at 8 a.m. with the half-marathon, followed by the 5k at 8:10 and the 10K at 8:20. All the races begin at Nadar’s Motor Lodge on Lakeshore Drive and end in the center Stearns Park.
Following every race, there will be an award ceremony, starting with the awards for the 5K at roughly 9:45 a.m. Age-group medals will be awarded to first, second, and third place finishers, and finisher plaques will be awarded to the overall male & female 1st-3rd in each race distance.
Also at the finish line, there will be post-race refreshments, including chocolate milk, Gatorade, and water. Food such as bagels, cookies, and bananas will be available as well.
Christensen said they’ve had 800 people sign up to race, which has already eclipsed last year’s total. Her goal is to get to 900.
“I think we had hit those marks in previous years,” Christensen said. “But it’s been a little lull since maybe pre-COVID...now we’re trying to build it back up. But we’re on track to have really really good year.”
There’s still time to sign up. Runners have until 8 a.m. Saturday morning for late registration.