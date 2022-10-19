When the football season draws long in to the schedule in Mason County, fans have looked forward to the Ludington-Mason County Central game over the years.

The COVID-19 pandemic, though, halted the series in 2020, and a lack of participation in football last season also prevented the two intra-county rivals from facing off. That hiatus ends, though, at 7 p.m., Friday, at Ludington’s Oriole Field.

The week has presented a challenge in regard to weather conditions and preparation for the match-up.

“The weather was pretty extreme,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said. “There was no chance on Tuesday of getting the kids out on the field to practice. We practiced inside in Hawley Gymnasium, in full pads.”

Central coach Scott Briggs echoed those sentiments.

“We practiced inside a couple days this week. (The weather) hampered us a little bit, but both teams had to go through it,” Briggs said.

Fortunately, the weather forecast for Friday is looking warmer.

The winner of Friday’s game will be awarded the Lumberman’s Cup, a trophy presentation that began in 2008, marking the return to the series after a 30-year break. Ludington leads the Lumberman’s Cup series, 10-2, and wants the trophy to remain in the Orioles’ weight room.

“The kids like to look at it and there is incentive to keep it there,” Gunsell said.

Ludington (6-2, 4-2 WMC Lakes) is currently third in its side of the West Michigan Conference, while Central (3-5, 3-3 WMC Rivers) is fourth its side. For the first time, both teams are in the WMC, but representing different divisions.

“This is a good crossover game, a pretty good match-up,” said Gunsell.

“We have some similar strengths and I think we match up well with Ludington,” Briggs said.

The game represents the only two teams in Mason County playing football and it is a good way for both teams and both communities to wrap up the regular season.

“We always want to end the year with MCC,” Gunsell added. “We have missed that game the last couple years.”

“It is exciting to get back to (playing Ludington). It really is a community event,” Briggs said.

“The game represents a lot of relationships,” Gunsell said. “Some of the MCC and Ludington players are friends, some have college classes together, some have family ties and some players may have started in the other team’s system.”

“This particular game is about pride and rivalry between two school districts that (border) up against each other,” Briggs said. “Both teams want to play their best football against their neighbors.”

The Orioles have played strong defense throughout the season and Gunsell knows they will have to keep the Spartans in check.

“We will need tremendous play from our defensive line and our linebackers will need to play well Friday night,” Gunsell said.

Ludington is coming off a week with a forfeit win over Orchard View.

“Getting to play Mason County Central this week is exciting but just getting to play is important,” Gunsell said.

The Orioles are focused on obtaining win number seven and the opportunity to play in to the MHSAA playoffs.

Mason County Central is on a two-game win streak, defeating Hesperia, 50-0, two weeks ago and handing Shelby a loss last week, 58-6.

“We still haven’t played our best football, and we hope to do that in our last game of the season,” said Briggs. “We want to finish with a win.”

Briggs is winding down his 26th year as coach of the Spartans, while Gunsell is in his 19th year at Ludington and is 9-3 against Central.

“I enjoy coaching against Scott. He cares about kids and is doing it for the right reasons,” Gunsell said.

“Charlie is doing a great job. He keeps making the playoffs,” Briggs said.

But each school clearly is playing for something different in the final regular season game, Briggs said.

“Ludington wants to win to get more points for the playoffs. We know this game is a challenge to us. Ludington is a bigger school and they have six wins already this year,” he said. “We want to prove we can play with those types of teams.”