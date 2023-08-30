Dust off that racquet and shine those tennis shoes, because the Ludington Pickleball Classic is just around the corner.
The Pickleball Classic returns to the courts near Oriole Field from Sept. 8-10. Close to 270 players from six different states, as well as Ontario, Canada, will participate in the event.
John Reed, one of the organizers of the Pickleball Classic, said registration opened up on May 1, and by 11:30 a.m., 92 people had signed up. Registration closed Aug. 5 because it simply ran out of room.
“It’s just been growing so much,” said Reed. “Of course, the sport is growing a lot. I read an article the other day that said the number of players has increased like 158% in the last few months alone across the country.”
Pickleball has gotten tremendously popular in a short period of time. It’s particularly popular among older people, but Reed said he’s seen an increasing number of young people register for the event.
Reed attributed many reasons to why the sport has grown so much.
“Pickleball is a smaller court, so it’s not as strenuous as tennis,” he said. “It’s also not real expensive, equipment wise. You can spend anywhere from $75 to $300-400 for a paddle. It just depends what you want to spend. It’s also not difficult. It’s a fairly simple, basic game.”
The event is split into three divisions. The women’s division will be Friday, mixed gender will be Saturday, and the men’s division will be Sunday.
There are age divisions as well, starting with the 18-40 division, then 40-50, 50-60, and so on and so forth. Reed said there are players as old as 82 years old.
Games will begin around 9 a.m. each day. One new thing this year is that there will be award stands for bronze, silver, and gold “medal” winners.
Reed said they did this to add an Olympic feel to the event.
“We made them out of plastic pallets,” he said. “We put one and then stacked two and then stacked three. and then they are going to be covered with grass. It’s going to be really cool.”
The title sponsor this year is Smith & Eddy insurance, with 16 other sponsors pitching in.
“It’s nice because it helps cover costs of t-shirts and medals and what have you,” Reed said.
Reed said he is looking forward to the event and added that it does some good for the city.
“It’s just a great time,” he said. “It’s a great three days. We’ve always received really good feedback. They love the competition in the tournament, but they also love Ludington. They love coming here and playing. I feel like not only is it helping our club, but it gives another weekend after Labor Day for the businesses in town to benefit from all the people who come.”