MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys golf team traveled to Oakridge on Wednesday to compete in the first West Michigan Conference Lakes Division jamboree of the season and fought some nerves as the team placed fourth.
Manistee won the jamboree with a 168 followed by Fremont (187), Whitehall (192), the Orioles (205), Montague (214) and the host Eagles (215).
“The varsity six were asking me about the practice plan before we made it to the freeway headed home,” said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado. “So I am confident that this will be a building block for them in their season.”
Freshman Alec Rodenbeck’s varsity debut for the Orioles was a 44 and then four Ludington boys followed Rodenbeck with 54s, including Reece Ward, Brayden Feyers, Jack Johnson and Trey Forfinski. Ryan Millspaugh shot a 59 to round out the scoring of the varsity team.
“Talking with the guys through their rounds, their nerves were up and they never really found a groove,” Alvarado said. “The new conference is strong, with several very talented players. The inexperience of our team showed on the scoreboard…”
Fremont’s Killian Prewitt was meet medalist with a 38. Manistee freshman Max Scharp placed second, shooting a 41, followed by three Manistee teammates, Braydon Sorenson and Jacob Scharp, tied for third with 42s and Ben Schlaff was fifth with a 43.
“The JVs played a match against Whitehall today and did remarkably well,” said Alvarado. “So these guys know that the toughest competition they have is coming from behind them. Our roster is full of grinders…”
The Orioles will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Oceana Country Club to participate in the Shelby Invite.