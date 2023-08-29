Ludington football plans to pull positives out of their opening week loss to non-conference opponent, Petoskey, and are ready for a good football game at home with Shelby on Thursday.
“We lost to a really good Petoskey team,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “They were probably a little better team than we even expected. The second half wasn’t much fun.”
Gunsell said the team’s expectation is to win every week and losing isn’t much fun.
“There was some disappointment from the guys,” Gunsell said. “We have a mature group, and they are going to come back.”
Shelby is led by Phil Fortier and Gunsell has great respect for Fortier.
“Shelby plays hard and they do things right,” Gunsell commented. “They play sound, fundamental football.”
Gunsell said Ludington and Shelby have a lot in common and they know each other well, having worked out three times together in the off-season.
Shelby lost the season opener as well, dropping a very close one to White Cloud, 13-12, so both teams enter the game on Thursday with 0-1 records.
The game with Petoskey was very physical and while it is good to play in those physical games, there are consequences to such play. The Orioles will be missing Luke Hackert on Thursday.
“Luke is our motor,” Gunsell indicated. “Max Flannery will replace him on defense, but we will use a whole bunch of guys to replace him on special teams.” Adrian Salazar, injured in a scrimmage will also be unavailable on Thursday.
The hype of the first game may have come at a price for the Orioles last week. In the end, the offensive line got dominated by Petoskey, something Gunsell expects to change this week.
“Our defense was fantastic, we gave up 32 points to a very good team, but we didn’t hold up offensively,” Gunsell said. “We just got off balance and this week we have to get back to some balance (offensively).
Gunsell expects they will throw early and often. “We have some receivers standing out.”
On defense, Gunsell couldn’t say it enough, “We need to get after the quarterback. Our front seven have to create pressure.”
The Orioles tried to have some fun playing football this week and leave some of the pressure behind.
“Our guys came out Monday and gave their best effort,” Gunsell praised.
Ludington will show up Thursday playing fundamental football and will have some fun doing so. Gunsell anticipates the effort will be rewarded, but expects fans to see a good football game.