The Ludington Orioles are excited to be playing Friday night in an MHSAA Division 4 football playoff game when they will travel take on Fruitport on the Trojans’ home field.

When the kickoff happens on Friday night, the Ludington Orioles (7-2) will be playing in their eighth playoff berth. Ludington first qualified in 1989 when coach Tom Seroczynski led the Orioles — also the last time the Ludington defeated Fruitport in the all-time series.

Ludington’s current “man-at-the-helm,” Charlie Gunsell, in his 19th season as head coach, has taken the Orioles to playoff berths in six seasons. The program’s sole playoff victory was in 2020 against Bay City John Glenn. Ludington was subsequently defeated narrowly in the second game of the playoffs by Sault St. Marie, 22-16.

There is no doubt the Orioles want another playoff win on Friday night.

“It was critical to draw someone we hadn’t played, someone we didn’t know anything about,” said Gunsell. “It is important to understand and respect Fruitport, but to do what we do at a higher level than we have all season.”

While the current Orioles may not have a memory of Ludington-Fruitport contests of the past, the two schools have a long history dating to 1968 as they each were members of the Lakes 8, Western Waterways and Seaway conferences. Fruitport left the Lakes 8 in 2015-16 for the Ottawa-Kent Conference.

Gunsell indicated the team has had a tremendous week of practice and they are excited to have the opportunity to play this week.

After watching film, it is clear that “Fruitport is a very, very good football team.

“Nate Smith has resurrected the football program and is doing a good job with the team,” Gunsell commented. “They are dynamic offensively.”

Fruitport (7-2) plays in the OK Conference’s Blue Division and face some strong football teams. This season, Fruitport has scored 373 points and given up 259. The Orioles have 232 points for and 167 against.

Fruitport defeated Holland Christian, 52-21, in the last game of the regular season, while Ludington defeated Mason County Central, 28-8.

The Orioles understand this game is about “survive and advance.” All year Ludington’s coaching staff has been asking the team to “just play.” Gunsell says the Orioles just need to “do what we do and do it even better.”

Gunsell has respect for his players and is pleased with the effort they have put forth.

“We met with the team a little over a year ago and challenged them, and they have done everything we have asked over the past year,” Gunsell said. “We have super-competitive kids, and they are going to play incredibly hard Friday night.”

While Gunsell kept his game plan fairly close to the chest, he did say, “we have to rally to the football defensively and get people to the point of attack.”

Ludington and Fruitport last met in 2015. There is a measure of respect for both schools.

“We understand who they are and they understand who we are. My guys are excited to play,” Gunsell said.

The coach appreciated the camaraderie of the Orioles.

“They love the game of football and being around it and love being together,” said Gunsell. “Anytime we can be together is a good deal.”

This team, with the seniors leading the way, want to keep playing football and that emotion may just drive the Orioles to extend the season yet another game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., Friday, at Doc Pierce Field in Fruitport. The winner of the Ludington/Fruitport game will face the winner of the Whitehall/Big Rapids game in the district finals. The Vikings are hosting the Cardinals in the other contest.