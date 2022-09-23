Ludington’s football team broke through in a big way with 27 third quarter points to flip a 14-0 halftime deficit into a 34-14 victory against Montague in the Orioles’ home opener Friday night at Oriole Field.

After a long wait to play at home, the Orioles seemed a bit out of sorts in the first half, even with a great crowd, both in the stands and lining the outside fence to the east. They had opportunities, like a few passes that slipped through the fingers of open receivers and a chance at a score when they were on the Montague 1, but those were not captured.

The first half was also marred by 16 penalties overall. For the game, the penalty count was 180 yards on 20 flags and the calls were fairly even between the two teams.

“They (Montague) came out strong. We kind of weathered the storm a little bit. It could have been worse, keeping it to 14-0,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “We went in at halftime and said there are some things we can do, we just need to convert. We told the guys, we either need to make plays or this is going to get away from us.”

Ludington (4-1, 2-1 WMC Lakes) seemed determined in the second half, right from the beginning, to take advantage of any opportunities that came their way.

The Wildcats had the ball to start the second half with the 14-0 lead, but on the fourth play of the quarter, Montague (2-3, 1-2 WMC) fumbled the ball. Trey Forfinski scooped the ball up and ran it 25 yards for a touchdown. The point after kick was good by Wilson and the Orioles were on the scoreboard, but down 14-7 with the clock at 10:27 in the third.

On the ensuing kickoff by Wilson, there was an error in communication by Montague, in what seemed to be two players both thinking the other was receiving the ball. Neither did and Luke Hackert made a heads up play and recovered the ball at the Montague 25.

It didn’t take long for the Orioles to make Montague pay. Chase Hackert handed off to Forfinski and the team got behind him and pushed him over the goal line. With Wilson’s point after kick good, Ludington evened the score, 14-14, with 8:00 showing on the third quarter clock.

The Orioles regained possession at 6:16, and the third play, Hackert passed to Aiden Gilchrist, caught him in stride and he ran it 48 yards for the touchdown. The point after kick was good by Wilson and at 5:27 in the third quarter, the Orioles had turned the game around and were leading 21-14.

The teams exchanged punts on their next respective drives. Starting at midfield, the Forfinski threw a pass to Nathan Gilchrist that got Ludington to the Montague 2.

The next play, Forfinski carries the ball in for a touchdown, his second rushing score of the night. The point after kick failed, but the Orioles were up 27-14 with just 2:01 in the third.

Ludington halted the next Montague possession when Gage Jones went vertical to snatch the pass out of the air for an interception. But, the Orioles couldn’t take advantage and were forced to punt.

Montague’s next series ended by turning the ball over on downs and the Orioles took over on Montague’s 31 yard line. Nine plays latter, the Orioles scored as Hackert kept the ball and ran it up the middle for a touchdown with 1:44 remaining in the game. The point after kick was a high snap, but the holder got it in time to put it down just as Wilson kicked it and the kick was good and the Orioles led 34-14.

Ludington won the time-of-possession battle, 28:57 to 19:03, chewing up the clock whenever possible.

Hackert was 8-for-22 in his passing completion, good for 110 yards and a touchdown. Montague’s Chase Gowell was 14-for-30 for 184 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Forfinski rushed for 72 yards on 19 carries, leading the Orioles. In receiving yardage, Aiden Gilchrist had 89 yards on four receptions, Nathan Gilchrist had 48 yards on one catch and Levi Laman had 16 yards on three catches.

Montague’s Adam Baird had 63 yards in 16 rushing attempts. Izac Jarka led the Wildcats in receiving, for 63 yards in six receptions.

A trio of Orioles led on defense, with 10 tackles by Jones and five by Forfinski and Laman. Jarka led the Wildcats in tackles, with nine.

With the win on Friday, the Orioles now lead the series with Montague, 6-4-1, a series that began in 1903, but the last time the two teams played prior to Friday was in 1968, a game the Orioles won 23-6.

“Our outside guys started making plays, we started wearing on them a little bit between plays, and after the first quarter, I thought our defense was tremendous,” Gunsell explained. “We are getting good coverage out of our D-line and I thought the secondary played well and when you do that you give yourself a good chance to win.”

“It feels good to play at home in front of our fans,” said Gunsell.

Next week the Orioles host Manistee for homecoming.