The Ludington girls swimming team hosted the Manistee Chippewas Thursday evening at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool and ran away with the meet, 124-51.

“The team had six season-best swims and 13 lifetime best swims,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “Izzie Lundberg had a season-best score for six dives.”

The Orioles had nine first place finishes in the meet.

Ludington will again on Thursday, Sept. 29, when it hosts Fremont, and Manistee is back in the pool at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, when it travels to take on Traverse City.

200-yard medley relay: 1-Ludington (Madison Bearup, Erika Hatch, Reese Willis, Grace Higley), 2:07.07. 2-Ludington (Izzie Lundberg, Kylie Sailor, Cora Mahler, Ayiana Rangel), 2:07.60. 3-Manistee (Annika Arendt, Laura Eix, Tatum Jensen, Marina Reid), 2:28.27.

200 freestyle: 1-Willis, LHS, 2:18.01. 2-E.Hatch, LHS, 2:21.74. 3-Annika Arendt, MHS, 2:33.98.

200 individual medley: 1-Mahler, LHS, 2:29.86. 2-Eix, MHS, 2:489.49. 3-Sailor, LHS, 2:54.21.

50 freestyle: 1-Bearup, LHS, 27.08. 2-Lauren Mezeske, MHS, 27.19. 3-Lundberg, LHS, 28.01.

Diving: 1-Lundberg, LHS, 150.70.

100 butterfly: 1-Mezeske, MHS, 1:13.77. 2-Maddie Reed, LHS, 1:38.32. 3-Ava Carlson, LHS, 1:43.62.

100 freestyle: 1-Willis, LHS, 1:00.91. 2-E.Hatch, LHS, 1:05.21. 3-Kaitlin Carlson, LHS, 1:08.56.

500 freestyle: 1-Mahler, LHS, 5:46.35. 2-Bearup, LHS, 5:52.65. 3-Higley, LHS, 6:38.84.

200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Mezeske, Eix, Bruce, Reid), 2:01.02. 2-Ludington (Tory Clark, Maggie Autrey, Reed, K.Hatch), 2:19.23. 3-Ludington (Sophia Vivenzi, A.Carlson, Sova, K.Carlson), 2:25.01.

100 backstroke: 1-Rangel, LHS, 1:17.52. 2-Arendt, MHS, 1:27.57.3-K.Carlson, LHS, 1:35.07.

100 breaststroke: 1-Eix, MHS, 1:23.61. 2-Sailor, LHS, 1:23.79. 3-K.Hatch, LHS 1:31.25.

400 freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Bearup, Willis, Higley, Sailor), 4:16.55. 2-Ludington (Mahler, E.Hatch, Lundberg, Rangel), 4:20.92. 3-Manistee (T. Jensen, Mezeske, Arendt, Bruce), 4:40.43.