The Ludington boys soccer team defeated Petoskey, 4-1, on Tuesday at Oriole Field.
It was a cool, breezy evening, but that didn’t stop the Orioles from striking early. Parker Wendt found the back of the net about five minutes into the game off of a corner kick from Yebe Boerema.
That wouldn’t be the last time Boerema assisted via corner kick. Later in the half, Kyle Stidham scored off a Boerema corner to put the Orioles ahead 2-0.
Petoskey scored shortly before halftime, but that was all they would get. Spencer Holmes scored twice in the second half to seal the victory for Ludington.
Shots were 14-7 in favor of the Orioles. Gabe Games had six saves on seven shots in net.
“I thought we played really well,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “We definitely we talked before the game that the keys to the game were going to be communication and possession, and we really maintained possession throughout the game, even in the second half, with us being flipped and having the wind against us. So we knew that was going to be really key.”
Ludington could potentially see Petoskey again in regionals, should both teams win their respective districts, so Anderson thought this was a key win.
“They are possibly one of the favorites coming out of the north district,” he said. “So this is a good, quality win.”
The Orioles are now 6-2 on the season. They’ll welcome Orchard View to Oriole Field on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, the Orioles defeated Petoskey, 2-1.
Goalkeeper Karson Knowles saved a penalty kick in the final seconds to seal the win.
Austin Reed and Steele Stowe each had goals for the Orioles. Xaine Smith and Landon Ruboyianes had the assists.