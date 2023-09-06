The Ludington soccer team shut out Montague, 4-0, in a game that was shortened to one half by inclement weather on Wednesday at Oriole Field.
Spencer Holmes scored two goals for the Orioles. Aiden Malburg and Evan Erdman scored one goal each.
Shots were 15-5 in favor of Ludington. Gabe Gamez had five saves in the first half.
“You could tell right at the start, we were just a little off,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “And that’s probably because of the number of days we took off after that tough stretch. But once we got the first one, it just opened things up and then we picked things up as far as connecting our passes.”
Anderson said his team is starting to get into a groove.
“When you’re playing 10 conference games, it’s very important that every night you’re focused and ready to play,” he said. “Because one misstep and that could cost you your conference championship opportunity.”
The Orioles are now 8-2 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. They will take the pitch on Saturday against Cedar Springs.