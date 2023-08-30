The Ludington boys soccer team defeated Orchard View, 4-0 in a West Michigan Conference game on Wednesday at Oriole Field.
Parker Wendt had a hat trick on the night with three goals. Ultan Ryan had a goal and two assists.
Gavin Henion and Kyle Stidham each had assists of their own. Caleb Sheldon had two saves in the second half, while Gabe Gamez did not face a shot in the first half.
“You could tell our tank was pretty close to empty since it was our third game in three days,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “Our touches were a little off. We couldn’t quite get to the balls that we had been getting to just because we were probably a step slower.”
Anderson said his team is looking forward to the break over the upcoming holiday weekend.
“It’ll be nice to get a little recovery,” he said. “Let the mind also rest a little bit and rejuvenate and get ready to come back for the stretch drive of the conference season when school starts here.”
The Orioles will get a week off before their next game on Wednesday, Sept. 6 against Montague at Oriole Field.