The Ludington Oriole soccer team clinched the Lakes 8 Activities conference championship outright with an 8-0 win over Orchard View Thursday night at Oriole Field.

Ludington is now 13-2-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

The game concluded five minutes into the second half after Ludington owned a 7-0 halftime lead.

"We got quite a bit of scoring from different people. And we had a lot of people with assists," said Orioles coach Kris Anderson. "When we're clicking and we move the ball around, we play really well. We did some really good stuff today."

Goals were scored by Parker Wendt with three, Jacopo Cracco with two and one each from Mason Verstrat, Steven Stidham and Matthew Snyder.

Assists were recorded by Steven Stidham with two with one each going to Lucas Peterson, Parker Wendt, Kyle Wendt, Ryan Millspaugh and Snyder.

Goalkeeper Tiler Marrison got the shutout in goal with two saves and Ludington had 18 shots on goal for the night.

Ludington has allowed just one goal in the conference season this year, that going to Western Michigan Christian. Only four school have scored on Ludington this season including the Warriors.

Ludington will play a non-conference game against Allendale at noon, Saturday, at Oriole Field.