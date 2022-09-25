ALLENDALE — The Ludington boys soccer team traveled to Allendale on Saturday and defeated the host Falcons, 3-0, to improve to 13-1-1 on the season.
Goalkeeper Connor Rudzki had 11 saves in goal to keep Allendale at bay.
Spencer Holmes had a pair of goals and Parker Wendt also scored for Ludington. Yebe Boerema had two assists.
The Orioles take to the field again at 5 p.m., Monday, when they host Fremont in a West Michigan Conference match-up.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington fell to Allendale, 1-0. Junior varsity coach Andy Hamilton said the young Orioles played well despite having not played a match "in a couple weeks." He said Ludington had opportunities but was unable to score.