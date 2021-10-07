Goalkeeper Tiler Marrison earned another shutout in goal with seven saves as Ludington soccer defeated Manistee, 2-0.
Jacopo Cracco and Parker Wendt scored goals and Mason Verstrat had an assist.
The Orioles finish the season 16-2-1 overall and 8-0 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference. The victory finished with an unblemished record in winning the final league championship.
Ludington, ranked No. 14 in the latest coaches association rankings, heads into district play on Wednesday, Oct. 13, when the Orioles will play at Reeths-Puffer against the Rockets. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Muskegon.
The district also contains fourth-ranked Fruitport and 11th-ranked Spring Lake.